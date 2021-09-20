September 21, 2021

Erma Thompson

Erma Thompson

Erma Lavon Thompson, 84, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Tommy Lee Thompson.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

