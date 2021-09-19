MLB Wild Card Standings
Major League Baseball
Wild Card Standings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 _
St. Louis 79 69 .534 _
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 3
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 3
San Diego 76 73 .510 3½
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Boston 86 65 .570 _
Toronto 84 65 .564 _
New York 83 67 .553 1½
Oakland 82 67 .550 2
Seattle 80 69 .537 4
Reds lose to Dodgers; 3 games back in wild card
CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings in another dominant performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who kept... read more