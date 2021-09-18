Shelva Ferris Jr.

Shelva Ferris Jr., 73, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Tuesday also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.