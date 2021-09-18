September 19, 2021

Joyce Deer

Published 4:53 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

Joyce Deer

Joyce Gail Deer, 71, of Ironton, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, George Deer.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

