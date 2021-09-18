September 19, 2021

By Obituaries

Published 4:52 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

Charles High

Charles High, 78, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Russell, Kentucky.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

