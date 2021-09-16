September 16, 2021

Shelly Russell

Published 12:03 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

Shelly Russell

Shelly (Miller) Russell, 56, of Waterloo, died on Sept. 14, 2021, at the King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be at noon Friday at Vernon Furnace Cemetery, Decatur, with Brother Dale Evans officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, to assist the family with arrangements.

