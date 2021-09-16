Flyers blank Clay in SOC

Jim Walker

The seniors celebrated Senior Night.

The St. Joseph Flyers six seniors helped spark an 8-0 shutout of the Portsmouth Clay Panthers 8-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Senior Elijah Rowe racked up a “haul” as he scored 4 goals while Zachary Johnson had 2 goals and both Landon Rowe and Wesley Neal had one goal each.

Johnson led with 4 assists, Brady Medinger had 2 assists and Aiden Deborde and Landon Rowe had one assist each.

Flyers’ goalkeeper had 5 saves as he recorded his second shutout.

St. Joseph amassed 26 shots with 17 on goal. The Flyers had 6 fouls, 9 corner kicks and 2 offside penalties.

Clay managed 9 shots with 5 on goal, 3 fouls, one corner kick and one offside penalty. Goalkeeper Robert Deal had 9 saves.

The other St. Joseph seniors are Dru Canter, Paul Delaney, Michael Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntebeck and Andrew White.

The Flyers (3-2, 2-0 SOC) plays at Lucasville Valley in a key league game on Thursday.