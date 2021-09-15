September 16, 2021

Silas Lee

By Obituaries

Published 10:28 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Silas Lee

Silas Lee, of Huntington, West Virginia, infant son of Olivia Taylor, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

