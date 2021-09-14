September 14, 2021

Lady Hornets score 4-set volleyball win

By Jim Walker

Published 12:39 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021


Coal Grove Lady Hornets Kylie Montgomery (24) swats the volleyball over the net in a kill attempt as New Boston’s Dylan O’Rourke (15) goes for the block. Coal Grove beat the Lady Tigers in four sets on Monday in a non-league volleyball game. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — There were plenty of points and there were plenty of Coal Grove players who scored.
With six different players scoring in double figures, the Lady Hornets beat the New Boston Lady Tigers in a four-set volleyball game on Monday, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12 and 25-16.
Kaleigh Murphy had 17 points with 5 ace serves, 14 kills and 25 digs in a strong all-around performance to lead the Lady Hornets.
Gracie Damron had 19 points with 4 ace serves, 7 kills and 2 blocks and Emily Carpenter led with 20 points, 4 ace serves and 3 kills.
Also in double figures were Kelsey Fraley with 10 points, one block and 45 assists, Kylie Montgomery had 12 points, 7 kills and 12 digs, Tyera Pemberton 17 points and 13 digs while Rylee Harmon added 9 kills and 2 blocks.
Coal Grove visits Gallipolis on Tuesday for an Ohio Valley Conference game.

