‘Rusty’ Hornets roll to 29-14 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Hit the restart button.

The Coal Grove Hornets have had approximately two weeks of being shut down due to COVID-19 issues and the South Point Pointers missed last week due to the same reason.

The two teams finally got back on the field on Friday and the Hornets were able to overcome the rust and beat the Pointers 29-14 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

The extended layoff of no games or practice showed for the Hornets who fumbled 5 times losing the ball twice.

Chase Hall had another huge game for the Hornets as he ran 18 times for 191 yards and a touchdown to lead a ground game that chewed up the clock with 36 carries for 217 yards.

The Hornets (2-1, 1-0) had 311 total yards as quarterback Whyatt Mannon hit 4-of-5 passes for 94 yards including a TD.

Coal Grove scored first when Mannon teamed up with Jarren Hicks on a 65-yard scoring strike and it was 6-0.

The Hornets came back to score on an 8-yard run by Steven Simpson and Hall’s conversion run made it 14-0.

The defense took over on the Pointers’ next possession as Perry Kingery came up with a 25-yard Pick 6 and Justin Newcomb’s conversion kick pushed the lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After a scoreless second quarter, Coal Grove came out the third quarter and got a 21-yard scoring run from Hall who also added the conversion and it was 29-0.

That score didn’t last long as Malik Pegram returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards for a touchdown and it was 29-6.

South Point added a fourth quarter touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Jordan Ermalovich to Brayden Hanshaw. The due clicked on the conversion to set the final score.

Blaine Freeman carried 9 times for 59 yards and J.T.Morrison ran 9 times for 45 yards to pace the Pointers who had 141 yards on the ground.

This Friday, South Point will host Ironton and Coal Grove entertains Chesapeake.

South Point 0 0 6 8 = 14

Coal Grove 21 0 8 0 = 29

First Quarter

CG – Jarren Hicks 65 pass from Whyatt Mannon (kick failed)

CG – Steven Simpson 8 run (Chase Hall run)

CG – Perry Kingery 25 interception return (Justin Newcomb kick)

Third Quarter

CG – Chase Hall 21 run (Hall run)

SP – Malik Pegram 40 kickoff return (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

SP – Brayden Hanshaw 7 pass from Jordan Ermalovich (Hanshaw pass from Ermalovich)

—————

SP CG

First downs 9 8

Rushes-yards 27-141 36-217

Passing yards 29 94

Total yards 170 311

Cmp-Att-Int 5-20-3 4-5-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 5-2

Penalties-yards 8-45 6-55

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — South Point: Blaine Freeman 9-59, Jordan Ermalovich 6-13, J.T. Morrison 9-45, Austin Hunt 1-0, Maddox McCallister 1-2, Elijah Wilburn 1-22; Coal Grove: Chase Hall 18-191, Whyatt Mannon 4-minus 13, Steven Simpson 8-28, Clay Ferguson 2-14, Gavin Gipson 2-1.

PASSING — South Point: Jordan Ermalovich 5-20-3 29; Coal Grove: Whyatt Mannon 4-5-0 94 TD.

RECEIVING — South Point: Blaine Freeman 1-4, Austin Hunt 2-6, Brayden Hanshaw 2-19; Coal Grove: Jarren Hicks 1-65, Perry Kingery 2-23, Chase Hall 1-6.