Fred Ashworth

Fred Atlee Ashworth, 80, of Pedro, died on Sept. 10, 2021, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Greg Frasure officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery, Waterloo.

Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the Ashworth family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

