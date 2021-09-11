Groce to retire as host of Mountain Stage
The host of Mountain Stage has announced he will retire after nearly four decades helming the West Virginia Public Radio program this fall.
After 38 years and more than 900 episodes, Larry Groce will hand over full-time hosting responsibilities to country singer and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea, the show announced Thursday.
Groce, 73, co-founded the show, which has had more than 900 episodes and is heard worldwide. Prominent guest featured on the program have included R.E.M., Tori Amos, Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Lucinda Williams, Ani Difranco, Leon Redbone, Joan Baez and The Band.
Groce will continue to serve as creative director and may guest host, the show said.
SOMC named to People Magazine’s ‘100 Companies That Care’ list
