September 10, 2021

  • 57°

Larry M. Anderson Sr.

By Obituaries

Published 11:37 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Larry M. Anderson Sr.

Larry M. Anderson Sr., 74, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Anderson.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday with a visitation an hour before.

Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you or anyone close to you been personally impacted by the opioid epidemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business