Doerer’s 41-yard FG enables Fighting Irish to avoid upset

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a 41-38 victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

Ryan Fitzgerald’s 37-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left to begin overtime, allowing Notre Dame to run a few plays and set up Doerer’s kick.

Jack Coan completed 26 of 35 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut. Coan threw touchdown passes to Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams, Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins.

Notre Dame led 38-20 with 4:37 to go in the third quarter.

Florida State rallied to force overtime, with Jordan Travis connecting with Andrew Parchment on an 8-yard touchdown strike, Treshaun Ward scoring on a 2-yard run, and Fitzgerald tying it with a 43-yard field goal with 40 seconds left.

Milton entered the game when Travis’ helmet popped off, and the UCF grad transfer quarterback fired a 22-yard strike to Ja’Khi Douglas — his first college pass since suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018. Ward scored his rushing touchdown to complete Milton’s first drive.

Milton finished 5 of 7 for 48 yards with three rushes for 6 yards.

Florida State has lost five straight season openers.

Travis started for Florida State, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score. But he also threw three interceptions — two to Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton. The Fighting Irish capitalized all three times by scoring touchdowns.

Jashaun Corbin had an 89-yard touchdown run for Florida State.

TAKEAWAYS

Notre Dame was stunningly one dimensional on offense, rushing 35 times for 65 yards through four quarters. The Fighting Irish instead leaned on an opportunistic defense as well as Coan’s efficiency.

Florida State suffered from three costly turnovers but Milton’s timely passes and running sparked a comeback to tie the game. The Seminoles ran for 264 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame will likely retain its spot in the top 10.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Toledo on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Notre Dame 7 10 21 0 3 = 41

Florida St. 7 7 6 18 0 = 38

First Quarter

ND_Mayer 41 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 12:46.

FSU_Corbin 89 run (Fitzgerald kick), 5:09.

Second Quarter

FSU_Travis 2 run (Fitzgerald kick), 10:05.

ND_FG Doerer 48, 4:58.

ND_Wilkins 23 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 2:21.

Third Quarter

FSU–J.Douglas 60 pass from Travis (kick failed), 13:36.

ND–Austin 37 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 11:52.

ND–K.Williams 6 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 7:05.

ND–Tyree 1 run (Doerer kick), 4:37.

Fourth Quarter

FSU–Parchment 8 pass from Travis, 13:47.

FSU–Ward 2 run (Fitzgerald kick), 5:36.

FSU–FG Fitzgerald 43, :38.

First Overtime

ND–FG Doerer 41, :00.

————

ND FSU

First downs 16 20

Total Net Yards 432 447

Rushes-yards 37-71 48-269

Passing 361 178

Punt Returns 1-4 0-0

Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-72

Interceptions Ret. 3-8 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 24-33-1 14-26-3

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-16 5-34

Punts 6-39.333 4-42.75

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-38 8-49

Time of Possession 30:42 29:14

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Notre Dame, Williams 18-42, Tyree 9-36, Coan 10-(minus 7). Florida St., Corbin 16-145, Ward 10-75, Toafili 6-34, Travis 12-17, Milton 3-6, (Team) 1-(minus 8).

PASSING–Notre Dame, Coan 24-33-1-361. Florida St., Travis 9-19-3-130, Milton 5-7-0-48.

RECEIVING–Notre Dame, Mayer 9-120, Williams 6-83, Austin 4-91, Lenzy 2-39, Tyree 2-5, Wilkins 1-23. Florida St., Helton 4-53, J.Douglas 3-80, Corbin 3-6, McClain 1-21, Williamson 1-12, Parchment 1-8, O.Wilson 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Florida St., Fitzgerald 37.