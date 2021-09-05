City of Ironton to flush hydrants starting Sept. 27; runs for one week

The City of Ironton will be flushing hydrants at the end of September and the beginning of October.

“The purpose of flushing to provide regular maintenance to the water distribution system,” said Ryan Watts, the superintendent of the Ironton Water Treatment Plant. Most of the water mains in the city are metallic and corrosion can occur over time, which could lead to a buildup of rust that has to be flushed regularly to minimize discolored water during high usage times.

Residents may notice a temporary discoloration of their water, and should avoid using water for laundry or drinking during that time.

Any discolored water has the potential of entering the home, including the hot water heater. It is highly recommended that the hot water heater be drained, as per manufacturers recommendations, after the flushing process is complete. Regular flushing of water heaters is recommended by all manufacturers and will minimize discolored water problems associated with hot water appliances.

Any discoloration of water is temporary.

“The goal is to improve water quality, not create an inconvenience for you,” Watts said. “Thank you for understanding this necessary maintenance procedure.”

Watts said that the city is on schedule to flush the system twice a year.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 27, the city will start at Ninth Street to the hillside city limits and the south end city limits which will include the Ironton Hills shopping area, Yellow Branch/Deep Cut Road and State Route 141 area.

On Tuesday Sept. 28, they will be working on Seventh Street from Mill to Kemp streets, and Eighth Street to the hill side City limits, and from Heplar Street to the south end city limits.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the work will take place in the area from Seventh Street from Kemp to south end city limits; all of Sixth and Fifth streets from Elm to Mulberry streets.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, crews will be in the area of Fourth Street South end to Storms Creek and Fifth Street from Mulberry to South end city limits.

On Friday, Oct. 1, crews will be flushing hydrants from First, Second and Third Streets to south city limits.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, it will be done from Storms Creek to north end city limits.

The flushing will occur between 8 a.m.–4 p.m.