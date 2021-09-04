SV schools to be closed until Thursday

The Symmes Valley school district announced on Thursday that schools there would close for three days because of the high level of COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases we currently have, and staffing concerns, and in conjunction with the absence rates we have seen due to quarantines, students will not be reporting to school (Friday), Tuesday, or Wednesday,” a message posted to Facebook read. “In-person instruction will resume next Thursday, September 9th , when we expect to begin seeing our attendance numbers improve.”

The district said faculty would be putting together a plan for distribution of instructional materials.

“Staff will be using this time to deep clean and sanitize our facilities and properties,” school officials said. “We cannot adequately describe how fast this spread occurred and would encourage all of our students to take precautions when it comes to congregating with others during this time out of school.”