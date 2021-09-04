Redmen cut down Oaks in Battle of the Hills

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

OAK HILL — To the fans it looked like the Rock Hill Redmen were playing their first game of the season and the Oak Hill Oaks were playing their third game.

It looks like the fans were right.

Rock Hill shook off the rust and used a strong defense to blank the Oak Hill Oaks 23-0 on Friday.

Rock Hill was shut down for 10 days due to COVID restrictions and had to cancel their first two games. Not only did the Redmen miss two games but 10 days of practice as well.

After struggling on offense in the first half, the Redmen got a little momentum going in the second half.

While the offense had its struggles, the defense played well and made numerous big plays including a pair of interceptions – one that was returned 27 yards for a touchdown by Levi Jiles.

“The lack of playing showed, especially in the first half,” said Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz. “We were tentative. We weren’t aggressive. We were waiting to see what they would do and then react to it.”

Oak Hill (0-3) had a threat in the first half with the ball at the Rock Hill 16. A holding penalty moved the ball back to the 2 and then Owen Hankins had a sack for an 8-yard loss and Brayden Malone got his own sack for a minus 5 yard and the Redmen took over on downs.

Rock Hill came out to start the second half and went on a 75-yard, 8-play drive highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Trent Williams to Hankins and then capped by Skyler Kidd’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Kidd ran for the conversion and it was 8-0 with 7:33 on the clock

Oak Hill couldn’t generate any momentum on its next series thanks to the Rock Hill defense as Chanz Pancake came up with an interception on third down.

The Oaks continued to struggle against the Rock Hill defense and midway through the fourth quarter Jiles came up with his interception. Kidd ran for the conversion and it was 16-0 with 5:18 to play.

“The defense had a few problems early, but it settled in and did a nice job the rest of the game. We had a lot of guys step up and make some big plays,” said Lutz.

Oak Hill stalled at their own 47 on its next possession and Rock Hill took over on downs. Six plays later, Jiles bolted 14 yards into the end zone with 1:37 to play.

Blake Wilson kicked his first career extra points and it was 23-0.

Hankins had 76 yards on 17 carries and Kidd 72 yards on 17 attempts. The Redmen finished with 193 total yards including 162 yards on the ground on 38 carries.

Oak Hill finished with just 110 total yards with 86 on the ground and 24 through the air.

Rock Hill will host Portsmouth next Friday.

Rock Hill 0 0 8 15 = 23

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 = 0

Third Quarter

RH – Skyler Kidd 5 run (Skyler Kidd run) 7:33

Fourth Quarter

RH – Levi Jiles 27 interception return (Skyler Kidd run) 5:18

RH – Levi Jiles 14 run (Blake Wilson kick) 1:37

——

RH OH

First downs 11 8

Rushes-yards 38-162 32-86

Passing yards 33 24

Total yards 196 110

Cmp-Att-Int 1-4-0 4-17-2

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-20 2-12.5

Punts-average 5-33.0 3-21.3

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Rock Hill: Owen Hankins 17-76, Skyler Kidd 17-7-72, Levi Jiles 2-15, Trent Williams 1-minus 4, Kordell French 1-3; Oak Hill: Braylon Howell 18-58, Aidan Hall 4-14, Nate Clutters 2-6, Darrick Boggs 5-minus 1, J.J. Brunton 1-0, Max Gentry 1-5, Masen Saunders 1-4.

PASSING — Rock Hill: Trent Williams 1-4-0 33; Oak Hill: Darrick Boggs 4-17-2 24.

RECEIVING — Rock Hill: Owen Hankins 1-33; Oak Hill: Nate Clutters 2-14, Braylon Howell 2-10.