Joe Carico

Joe Allen Carico, 77, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Charlene Carico.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Bishop Kirby officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

