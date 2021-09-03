DeWine announces enhanced efforts to assist veteran organizations

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reinforced Ohio’s support of its military members and veterans and announced on Monday a new initiative to offer state assistance to veteran-serving organizations in Ohio.

As part of the new effort led by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Ohio Department of Veteran Services, the state will work with local veteran organizations to identify gaps in mental health services and offer assistance.

“Ohio’s strong commitment to our men, women, and families in uniform has a long history, and we are building on that foundation today to make resources more visible and accessible,” DeWine said. “Providing for the health and well-being of veterans is one way Ohio shows its gratitude.”

An initial investment of a total of $200,000 in grant funding will be provided to eight veteran service agencies to enhance or expand their services. Investments include funding for a new veteran peer support liaison at the Greene County Veterans Services Office and funding to support a recurring series of mobile pop-up events that will offer on-site health, dental, and legal assistance for Franklin County veterans.

The Ohio National Guard’s mental health support website, OhioCares.Ohio.gov, is also now updated to carry information applicable to all active-duty military personnel, reservists, Guard members, veterans of all military branches, and their families. The site had previously catered its information only to members of the Ohio National Guard.

Ohioans who are in crisis or need to talk to someone should call the Ohio CareLine at 1-800-720-9616 or the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

“To our past and present military men and women, on behalf of the State of Ohio, thank you for your service to our nation,” DeWine said.