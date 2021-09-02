September 4, 2021

  • 61°

Marcus Crabtree

By Obituaries

Published 4:20 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Marcus Crabtree

Marcus Dale Crabtree, 76, of South Point, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived his wife, Connie Crabtree.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3–5 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

