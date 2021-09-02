Marcus Crabtree
Marcus Dale Crabtree, 76, of South Point, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.
He is survived his wife, Connie Crabtree.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3–5 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
