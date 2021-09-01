EDITORIAL: Keeping crisis in focus

With headlines dominated by COVID-19 over the past two years, and more recently, the end of the Afghanistan war, it is easy to forget that much of the nation, and especially the Tri-State, is still dealing with an addiction epidemic.

Everyone knows someone, whether it a family member, a neighbor or a friend, who has been impacted by this long-term crisis.

This week, two organizations put the spotlight on the issue.

First, the Briermost Foundation, based out of Cuyahoga County, brought their statewide “On the Road of Recovery” tour to Ironton, setting up at the farmers market, where they interviewed people about their stories.

And, on Friday, Cocoon Harm Reduction hosted a community event in South Point, providing Narcan, needed household items and information to those who stopped by.

This group, part of Land of Goshen Treatment Center, will host an event at the farmers market on Thursday, which will honor those lost to addiction.

This event is open to the public and will help to connect those in addiction with resources available to them. We encourage everyone who can to attend and show support.

We thank both of these groups for keeping attention on the epidemic and inuring that those in this battle do not slip through the cracks and are not forgotten.