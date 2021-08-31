September 1, 2021

  • 72°

Samuel Thompson

By Obituaries

Published 11:47 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Samuel Thompson

Samuel James Thompson, 74, of Coal Grove, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral ceremony will be 1 p.m. Friday at Community Tabernacle Church, 214 Depot St., Coal Grove.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Community Tabernacle Church in Coal Grove.

Burial will follow at Woodlands Cemetery in Ironton.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday at age 80. What is your favorite song by the band?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business