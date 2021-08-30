Vikings pass early test with win over Eagles

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Testing, testing. One, two, three.

Coach Rusty Webb said his Symmes Valley Vikings got just what they needed as they beat the Reedsville Eastern Eagles 28-12 on Friday.

Webb said his team needed to be tested after an easy win last week and the got that test against the Eagles.

“We needed to be tested and we needed to face some adversity and we did both. This is something we can learn from and grow from and make us a better team. Eastern is a very good team,” said Webb.

The Vikings ran for 169 yards and quarterback Grayson Walsh was 3-for-3 passing for 51 yards.

Ethan Patterson led a balanced running game with 57 yards on 8 carries, Levi Best had 12 attempts for 44 yards and Walsh had 48 yards on 12 rushes.

Best caught two passes for 45 yards while Brayden Webb caught one pass for 6 yards.

Eastern ran for 122 yards with Bryce Newland getting 83 yards on 16 tries and Jayden Evans 42 yards on 11 carries.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 25-yard run by Best. Gavan Yates kicked the conversion at it was 7-0 at the half.

The Vikings fumbled a punt and the Eagles recovered to set up their first score.

The Eagles scored on a fourth-and-goal play as Brandon Smith hit Ryan Ross with a 21-yard pass on a ball that was tipped. The kick failed and the Vikings held onto a 7-6 lead.

But the Vikings didn’t waste any time answering as Levi Niece returned the kickoff to the Eagles’ 49 and seven plays later Levi Best cause a 30-yard pass from Walsh for a touchdown.

Yates’ conversion kick put the lead at 14-6.

Eastern roughed the kicker on the conversion and on the ensuing kickoff Eli Patterson stripped the ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Walsh ran for the conversion and the lead was now 22-6.

“We came out flat to start the game. I think the rain delay right at the start of the game played a factor in that,” said Webb. “We were able to get some momentum going off of our defense and we were able to do enough things well enough to win.”

Best had an 8-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to make it 28-6. Eastern punched in a late score on a 2-yard run by Jayden Evans.

The Vikings host Chesapeake on Friday.

Eastern 0 0 6 6 = 12

Sym. Valley 0 7 15 6 = 28

Second Quarter

SV – Levi Best 25 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Third Quarter

RE – Ryan Ross 21 pass from Brandon Smith (kick failed)

SV – Levi Best 30 pass from Grayson Walsh (Gavan Yates)

SV – Eli Patterson 25 fumble return (Grayson Walsh run)

Fourth Quarter

SV – Levi Best 8 run (passed failed)

RE – Jayden Evans 2 run (run failed)

RE SV

First downs 11 11

Rushes-yards 33-122 38-169

Passing yards 33 51

Total yards 155 220

Cmp-Att-Int 5-9-0 3-3-0

Fumbles-lost 5-2 4-1

Penalties-yards 5-60 7-61

Punts-average 5-34.6 5-32.8

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Meigs Eastern: Bryce Newland 16-83, Jayden Evans 11-42, Brayden Smith 6-minus 3; Symmes Valley: Levi Best 12-44, Grayson Walsh 12-48, Sam McCleese 2-4, Levi Niece 3-7, Ethan Patterson 8-57, Brayden Webb 1-9.

PASSING — Meigs Eastern: Brayden Smith 5-9-0 33 TD; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 3-3-0 51.

RECEIVING — Meigs Eastern: Ryan Ross 1-21, Bryce Newland 1-18, Jayden Evans 1-5; Symmes Valley: Levi Best 2-45, Brayden Webb 1-6.