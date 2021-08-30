U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Democrats’ large budget will sink U.S. economy

Once again, vulnerable moderate House Democrats caved to Speaker Pelosi’s demands by forcing approval of the groundwork to fundamentally change the United States for the worse.

Passed with zero bipartisan support, this massive $3.5 trillion spending bill, written by Senator Bernie Sanders, is a Trojan horse for massive government mandates, raids the wallets of working families through tax and inflation hikes, and would result in the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents to target the tax returns of American workers and small business owners.

This destructive budget bill will greenlight anti-domestic energy policies that will end the production and use of fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas, and will destroy tens of thousands of American energy-related jobs along the way.

It will also allow the Democrats to unilaterally pass massive tax hikes, pave the way for amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, and make sweeping, destructive cuts to America’s military without even one Republican vote.

Further, it will decimate American jobs and cause inflation to surge even more — raising costs of everyday necessities on Ohio families who are already suffering in Joe Biden’s economy. As this legislation takes shape, I will continue to pursue every avenue to fight against the far-left’s latest attempt to jam through Bernie Sanders’ dream budget.

Bill Johnson is a Republican and represents Ohio’s 6th congressional district. His office can be reached at 740-534-9431.