Arthur Bryant Jr.

Aug. 4, 1934–Aug. 27, 2021

Arthur (Dunie) E. Bryant Jr., born Aug. 4, 1934, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 27, 2021.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

In his lifetime, he was a dozer and heavy machinery operator, mechanic and a truck driver for Matlack Trucking for 15 years and retired from there.

He was a Coal Grove native.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth G. (Stapleton) Bryant; one daughter, Mary Ellen Bryant; parents, Arthur E. Bryant, Sr. and Ellen (Fields) Bryant; two brothers, Thomas (Jack) Bryant and James (Jim) Bryant; and two sisters, Mary Haas and Julia (Dupe) Murnahan.

He is survived by two sisters, Lucy Murray Brown and Ruth Freeman; a brother-in-law, Larry Stapleton; a sister-in-law, Margrit Bryant; his children, Arthur (Reba) Bryant, of Deering, Karen (Billy) Huff, of Kitts Hill, Deanna (Scott) Case and Larry (Opal) Bryant, of Coal Grove, his grandchildren, Lesley (Brittany) Bryant, Corey (Leah) Bryant, Adam (Brooklyn) Bryant, Caylyn (Jacob) Bennett, Jordan Case, Chanston Bryant, Creighton Bryant, Presleigh Bryant and Kaleb Sullivan; his great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Aly, Landon and Mason Bryant; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed and always loved by the many people who knew him.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

