Alberta Skaggs

Alberta Ruth Skaggs, 62, of Ironton, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Skaggs.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Hecla Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Skaggs family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.