Judy Ross, of Good News Llamas and Back Porch Fibers, shows yarn made from the animals’ hair to attendees at the Lawrence County Farm Bureau’s 2018 “Bringing the Farm to You” event at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. This year’s event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Farm Bureau event canceled for this year

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau’s annual “Bringing the Farm to You” event has been canceled for 2021.

Judy Ross, co-owner of Good News Llamas and a member of the bureau who organizes the event, said the decision was made this summer to call off the event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cases again spiking.

Launched in 2018, “Bringing the Farm to You” typically takes place at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in late September and showcases local farms, offering demonstrations on things such as fibers, maple syrup making, nutrition and other aspects of the industry.

The event was also canceled last year. Ross said they hope for it to make a return in 2022.

