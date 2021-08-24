Wilda Belcher

Wilda Belcher, 93, of South Point, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Harbor Health Care in Ironton.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that you do something kind in Wilda’s memory, whether it is donating to a local food bank, charity, a church, etc.

