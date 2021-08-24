Lady Dragons nip Lady Flyers to begin soccer season, 1-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Three Dog Night once sang “One Is The Loneliest Number,” but it was the only number the Fairland Lady Dragons needed.

Maddie Miller scored with 30:16 on the first half clock and the Lady Dragons made it stand up for a 1-0 win over the St. Joseph Lady Flyers on Friday.

Fairland goalkeeper Jessica King racked up 15 saves as St. Joseph had 15 shots on goals.

The Lady Flyers were missed regular goalkeeper Riley Daniels as well as midfielder Aubrey Sutton and defender Olivia Woods. Daniels and Sutton are not expected to play Tuesday in a big game at Waverly.

Despite the loss of Daniels, Bella Whaley shifted positions and filled in as the goalie and had four saves.