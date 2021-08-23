Selva Singer

Selva Jean Singer, 80, of Merritt Island, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died at home on Aug. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday and a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hall Funeral Home Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens South Point.

