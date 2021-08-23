August 25, 2021

  • 77°

Selva Singer

By Obituaries

Published 10:38 am Monday, August 23, 2021

Selva Singer

Selva Jean Singer, 80, of Merritt Island, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died at home on Aug. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday and a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hall Funeral Home Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business