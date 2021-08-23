Lady Pointers use total team effort to blank SE

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — This was a case when a total team effort was needed, even if the roster was 25 deep.

With warm temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, the South Point Lady Pointers relied on a 25-player roster to stay fresh and avoid heat exhaustion as they beat the Southeastern Lady Panthers 2-0 in a soccer game on Saturday.

“This was a total team effort. The was brutal with four different water breaks during the game,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins. “Our roster is deep with 25 girls which allowed us to continually sub and get every single player into the game.”

One player Southeastern wished didn’t get in the game was Elaysia Wilburn who scored both goals. Wilburn got a goal at the 19-minute mark with an assist from Jasmyn Jones and then with 56:00 on the clock thanks to an assist from Abby Broughton.

“We were able to move the ball around and find feet which led to Elaysia getting her two goals. Our passing has improved so much and will continue to improve,” said Jenkins who has only seven returning players on this season’s roster.

“Our defense was led by Jaycie Walters, Alli Stidham and Luca Pennington who did not allow them to get many looks to shoot on goal.”

South Point host Gallipolis on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Southeastern 0 0 = 0

South Point 1 1 = 2

First Half

SP – Elaysia Wilburn (assist Jasmyn Jones) 19:00

Second Half

SP – Elaysia Wilburn (assist Abby Broughton) 56:00

Saves: SP – Whitney Mckenzi 6