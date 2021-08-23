Coss Ford III
Coss “Dickie” Ford III, 72, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To make online condolences to the Ford family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
