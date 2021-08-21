Vikings roll by Rebels with all-around performance

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — It was the legendary Yogi Berra with one of his Yogisms who once said, “90 percent of the game is half mental.”

The Symmes Valley Vikings maintained their mental focus in the wake of penalties and mistakes as they routed the South Gallia Rebels 42-0 on Friday in the season opener.

The Vikings had two scores call back and were whistled 10 times for 83 yards in penalties.

“We had some mental mistakes but with a veteran team we were able to overcome those,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

“Our kids held together well when they did face adversity. When you have a couple of touchdowns called back, it’s easy to drop your head. Our kids remained confident. Once we settled into the game we played extremely hard and extremely well.”

The Vikings racked up 338 total years with 243 coming on the ground led by Grayson Walsh with 96 yards on three carries and a score. Ethan Patterson carried three times for 50 yards and two TDs while Levi Niece ran four times for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Walsh was 5-of-6 passing for 72 yards as the Vikings threw for 95 yards.

Symmes Valley jumped in front to start the game on a 19-yard touchdown run by Niece. Gavan Yates kicked the first of his six extra points.

The drive was set up on a punt return by Levi Best for a touchdown but was called back for a penalty but gave the Vikings the ball in scoring position.

Best also had a 56-yard touchdown pass called back on a penalty.

Patterson made it 14-0 with a 5-yard run in the first quarter.

The Vikings then scored three times in the second quarter and built a 35-0 cushion on halftime.

Walsh broke loose and bolted 74 yards for a touchdown and it was 21-0. Patterson then went 31 yards for a score to make it 28-0.

The third touchdown of the quarter came from the defense as linebacker Brayden Webb scooped up a fumble and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown.

Patterson returned the second half kickoff to midfield and then a 33-yard pass to Nick Strow set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Niece three plays later to cap the scoring.

“I thought our special teams played well. In fact, I thought we played well in all three phases of the game. Our offense and defense played really well,” said Webb.

The Vikings will entertain Eastern Meigs next Friday.

South Gallia 0 0 0 0 = 0

Sym. Valley 14 21 7 0 = 42

First Quarter

SV – Levi Niece 19 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Ethan Patterson 5 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Second Quarter

SV – Grayson Walsh 74 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Ethan Patterson 31 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV– Brayden Webb 14 fumble recovery (Gavan Yates kick)

Third Quarter

SV – Levi Niece 9 run (Gavan Yates kick)

——

SG SV

First downs 6 12

Rushes-yards 28-132 23-243

Passing yards -8 95

Total yards 124 338

Cmp-Att-Int 1-1-0 6-7-0

Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-50 10-83

Punts-average 2-20.5 0-00.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — South Gallia: Craig Davis 7-31, Jay Siders 4-29, Ian Combs 5-23; Symmes Valley: Levi Best 2-13, Grayson Walsh 3-96, Sam McCleese 2-18, Levi Niece 4-37, Jacob Cade 5-16, Will Jones 1-0, Ethan Patterson 3-50, Kenston Fields 3-23.

PASSING — South Gallia: Tristen Saber 1-1-0 minus-8; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 5-6-0 72, Jacob Cade 1-1-0 23.

RECEIVING — South Gallia: Craig Davis 8; Symmes Valley: Levi Best 2-33, Josh Saunders 1-23, Nick Strow 1-33, Brayden Webb 1-6.