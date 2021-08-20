Cecil Speck Jr.

Dec. 28, 1958–Aug. 19, 2021

Cecil V. Speck Jr., 62, of Ironton, died at his home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, after an extended illness.

He was born Dec. 28, 1958, the son of the late Cecil V. Speck and Beatrice Crance Speck.

Survivors include the love of his life, Paula Thomas; one daughter, Nikki Speck; two sons, Scott Speck and Tyler Speck; two grandchildren, Chase and Wyatt Murrell; one brother, Mark (Lori) Speck; aunt, Mary Rawlins; uncle John Crance; and one nephew, Shawn (Deana) Rosebrough.

Preceding him were one brother, Mike Rosebrough; and two sisters, Linda Rosebrough and Sis Hatfield.

Visitation will be on Monday, 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery Veterans Section. Post VFW 8850 will conduct Military Services.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home are overseeing the arrangements.