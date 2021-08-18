SPHS announces athletic hall of fame inductees

SOUTH POINT — The South Point High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2021.

Each inductee was nominated by a member of the community, as they felt they should be honored for their contributions to South Point High School athletics.

The following members will be inducted this year:

• Vince Chapman – A 1971 graduate, Vince played football, baseball, basketball, and track while at South Point. He was ALL-OVC in basketball and baseball, and competed in many different events in track, Vince is best remembered for his prowess on the football field. He was ALL-OVC his junior and senior year and helped lead South Point to their first OVC title in 10 years. Vince was first team All- Southeastern District, Ironton Tribune All-Star Team, OVC Back of the year and was named to the Associated Press All-Ohio football team. He helped South Point be one of the top 20 teams in the state of Ohio in offense averaging 7.9 yards per carry on 110 rushes, and scoring 197 points.

• Kelly Arthur Copley – a 1979 graduate, Kelly played volleyball, basketball, softball, ran track and was a cheerleader while at South Point. In volleyball she was All-OVC for four years, All-District two years, and member of the regional runner up team in 1978. Kelly was all OVC and All district for basketball for two years and member of 3 OVC championship teams. In track she competed in the long jump, hurdles, 880 and mile relay. She helped lead the track team to four OVC titles and participated in the regional and state meets. Kelly was a member of the first softball team at South Point in 1978 that went to the state final four and a member of two OVC championship teams. She was also captain of the cheer leading squad her senior year. After graduation, she attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing where she then was named Director of Quality Nursing.

• Kayla Fletcher – A 2011 graduate, Kayla played basketball, softball, soccer and ran track while at South Point. In Basketball, she was a four year starter and helped lead the Pointers to 4 OVC titles and two district titles. She was ALL-OVC for four years, Division II Southeast District Player of the Year, First Team All-Ohio for two years and Division II Player of the year as a senior. For softball, she batted leadoff and hit. .565. Her honors included All-OVC, All-District, and First Team All-Ohio. In track, Kayla specialized in the 100M, long jump, 4X100, and 4X200.

She competed in the Ohio State Championships in the 100M and long jump. In soccer, Kayla played on a co-ed team. However, she started all four years, was named All-Southeast District, and participated in the N/S All-Star game where she scored a hat trick with one assist. Kayla is currently the school psychologist for South Point Local Schools.

• Ryan Salmons – A 1986 graduate,, Ryan played football, basketball and baseball all four years at South Point. In football, he received All-OVC honors, was an Academic All-American, and received All-State Honorable Mention Linebacker his senior year. For basketball, Ryan was All-OVC, Honorable Mention All-State and invited to play in the North-South game. In baseball, Ryan received 2nd Team All-OVC honors. After graduation, Ryan attended WV Tech and played linebacker where he received All-Conference honors his Junior and Senior year and was NAIA All-American Honorable Mention. Ryan was also instrumental in forming the FIRST District 11 Challenger baseball league, for children and adults with disabilities. He is currently a State Farm agent in Wheelersburg for over 20 years.

• Jim Scherer – A 1954 graduate, Jim played football, baseball and basketball while at South Point. After graduation, Jim returned to SPHS to have a great coaching career. Jim served as South Point’s baseball coach for 20 years compiling a 68 percent winning average and led the Pointers to 12 OVC championships. Along the way, he was named OVC Coach of the year eight times, and his teams also went on to district play. Jim also coached basketball at South Point High School and Middle School for 15 years. He also served as a football assistant coach for five years. Jim was also a member of the Ohio High School Baseball Association for 20 years. Jim retired from South Point Schools in 1997.

The inductees will be honored at the first home football game on Sept. 3. The next evening will be the Hall of Fame banquet, with hors d’oeuvres starting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Individual tickets can be purchased for the banquet for $40. Please email dnance@southpoint.k12.oh.us for ticket information.

If you would like to nominate someone for the South Point Hall of Fame, applications can be picked up at the high school in the gym, at the office, at the board office, or you may go online to www.southpoint.k12.oh.us/southpointhighschool_home.aspx and choose Hall of Fame application which is in a word document you may type into directly.