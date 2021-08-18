August 20, 2021

South Point, Rock Hill school boards to have special meeting

By Staff Reports

Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Two school boards will have special meetings.

  • The Rock Hill Board of Education will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the board office to consider the following items the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, to consider an assistant athletic director position and school safety and security. The Board may also consider any other business that may be considered necessary to transact by board action.
  • The South Point Board of Education will meet in special session at noon Friday at the board office to discuss ESSER III spending and personnel.
