High school football regular season kicks-off this weekend

Staff Report

The wait is over. It’s kickoff time for high school football.

And has been the case for nearly three decades, the premier game of the first week will be between Ironton and Wheelersburg as the Fighting Tigers host the Pirates on Friday.

Ironton is ranked fifth in the Columbus Dispatch preseason poll while Wheelersburg is seventh.

As usual, the game will mean key computer points for the winning team.

The season gets off to an early start with Portsmouth hosting Lucasville Valley on Thursday.

A full slate of games are scheduled Friday and there is one game on Saturday as Fairland plays Portsmouth West at Portsmouth High School. West is currently installing a new artificial playing surface.

The season begins a week earlier than usual due to the expansion of the playoffs to the top 16 teams in each region qualifying.

The extra week left teams with just two full weeks of practice instead of three.

The change in schedule not only affected the high school football teams but The Ironton Tribune annual football preview.

The magazine is printed at another location out of state and requires a week for printing and shipping. The preview should be available the week of Aug. 23-28.

High School Football

Thursday’s Game

Valley at Portsmouth

Friday’s Games

Wheelersburg at Ironton

Berne Union at Coal Grove

Rock Hill at Minford

Chesapeake at Southern, canceled due to COVID issues

South Point at Boyd Co., Ky.

South Gallia at Symmes Valley

Green at Eastern Meigs

Meigs at Gallipolis

Oak Hill at Wellston

Northwest at Southeastern

Grove City Christian at Portsmouth Notre Dame

Sciotoville East at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Paint Valley at Beaver Eastern

Miami Trace at Waverly

Saturday’s Games

Fairland vs. Portsmouth West at Portsmouth High School