August 17, 2021

  • 75°

Georgia Kincaid

By Obituaries

Published 2:22 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Georgia Kincaid

Georgia Wilks Adkins Kincaid, 84, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Greg Dial officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

