Comfort and style in summer months

How do you know what’s right and wrong when it comes to clothing?

There’s some people who go by “body type,” which sometimes in my opinion I would have to agree, and some go by “What makes you feel your absolute best.”

Now myself I like to merge those two together to get the perfect results for myself. Who knows maybe this advice could also help you!

First things first we need to pick out your “style,” what’s your “look?”

Is your style more vintage or is it more modern? Or like myself, do you like to mash the past and the present together?

Finding out what your style is, can help you narrow down clothing options and can determine if that style is for you! You’ll never know until you try.

Sometimes the style you want isn’t always your perfect fit. Fashion is a learning experience and it’s meant to be fun and experimental! It’s a way to express yourself and your personality. Clothing can say a lot about a person and it’s up to you, and what you want your clothing to say about yourself.

If you’re anything like me, the hotter weather is coming, and being a plus-size girl, it gets worrisome, because there is no more baggy sweats or sweatshirts, it’s now time to bring out those shorts and tops that make you feel breezy and light for the summer weather.

I’m the type of person who is a little more on the insecure side, so, sometimes it’s hard to feel easy breezy when your mind is stuck on that one insecurity you have… or more.

The one thing that has helped me is doing a little window shopping.

I like to look around see what the new trends are, and look for ways I can mimic those trends on a plus-size body.

Remember it’s all about comfort, if you put something on and you’re uncomfortable in the house, you’re going to be even more uncomfortable after you leave the house.

That’s always been my motto. You want to feel comfortable, but also fashionable.

One piece of clothing that is a bigger girl’s best friend in the summer weather are dresses.

You can’t go wrong with a dress. They come in so many styles and you cane style them in so many ways.

I feel so comfortable and beautiful when I find a dress that fits my personality and body perfectly.

You can dress them up or down.

If you have a pool day it’s so easy to have the dress on to use as a cover-up for your bathing suit underneath.

Or you can dress it up by throwing on a cute pair of heels, or sandals, some jewelry or even a jean jacket for a night out with your girlfriends!

This is what helps me, at the end of the day fashion is fun. Don’t be afraid to try new trends or styles of clothing.

Most importantly, have fun and be CONFIDENT.

Skyler Cunningham is an Ironton Tribune intern.