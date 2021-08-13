Letter to the editor: Inmate offers apology, hopes to contribute

Dear Lawrence County citizens,

Please accept my apology for the mistakes that were made.

My deepest desire is to provide a lawn mowing service to residents and businesses in Ironton, assist with needs that Ironton residents may need and revitalize the city!

My demeanor has positively changed for the betterment of this community!

Sincerely,

Todd E. McCann #778-465

Madison Correctional Institution

London, Ohio