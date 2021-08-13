Letter to the editor: Inmate offers apology, hopes to contribute
Dear Lawrence County citizens,
Please accept my apology for the mistakes that were made.
My deepest desire is to provide a lawn mowing service to residents and businesses in Ironton, assist with needs that Ironton residents may need and revitalize the city!
My demeanor has positively changed for the betterment of this community!
Sincerely,
Todd E. McCann #778-465
Madison Correctional Institution
London, Ohio
You Might Like
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Trumka was champion for organized labor
Editor’s note: The following are Sen. Brown’s floor remarks on AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who died Thursday at age 72.... read more