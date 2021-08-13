Glen Fugitt
Glen Ray Fugitt, 78, of Grayson, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
