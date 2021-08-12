Michael Madden

July 22, 1932 – June 30, 2021

Michael Thomas Madden passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was 88.

Michael was born on July 22, 1932, in Ironton, to parents Thomas and Clara Madden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Madden, who passed away in 2019. The two were married for 64 years.

During his early years, he was a standout at football playing many positions for St. Joseph High School in Ironton. Michael would fondly reminisce about his carefree days growing up in Ironton.

Upon graduation from high school in 1953, Michael was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he moved back to Ohio and met Betty Jo Waugh. The two were inseparable and married on Oct. 22, 1955, at St Lawrence O’Toole in Ironton.

They were blessed with two sons, Terence and Michael, and moved to San Francisco, California, in 1962 to start a new chapter in their life eventually settling in Contra Costa County.

Michael obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying with his friends and family on many trips – a hobby he continued throughout his life.

Continuing in his father’s footsteps, Michael became a lifetime member of the Elks Club. He also served as president of the Pinole Lion’s Club from 1973-1974.

Michael spent most of his working years as a life insurance agent with Northwestern Mutual and excelled in his profession, remaining a special agent with Northwestern Mutual for 34 years.

In 1998, Michael and Betty moved to Pioneer, California, where they lived a very full and adventurous life in retirement.

They traveled extensively throughout the western and southwestern States in their fifth wheel and motor home, including a three-month trip to Alaska.

His lifelong passions included spending time outdoors, fly fishing and making wine from his estate grapes.

Michael was a man of faith, ending every conversation with “keep the faith” and was the patriarch of the West Coast family clan.

Wherever Michael went, he made friends easily with his smile and Irish wit.

The Madden Family is deeply grateful to the doctors and nurses at John Muir Medical, as well as his caregivers at The Kensington.

Michael leaves behind his sister, Patricia Dressel; sons, Terrence and Michael (Sandy); grandchildren, Nicole Hartman (Brett), Marissa and Patrick Madden; and great-granddaughter, Makenna Hartman.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ The King Church, 199 Brandon Rd, Pleasant Hill, California, followed by a celebration of life at the Madden residence.