Donna Arthurs

Donna Ruth (Daniel) Arthurs, of Ohio Furnace, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Arthurs.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, with Dave Schug officiating, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and noon–1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Masks are required at the family’s request. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.

To make online condolences to the Arthurs family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.