Tools 4 School donating to four districts

It is about this time of year when Tools 4 School host their annual giveaway and Summerfest outside St. Paul Lutheran Church, drawing hundreds of children to pick up the free school supplies, get free haircuts, take part in outdoor games and enjoy free food.

But, as was the case last year, the event had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as the Delta variant drives new surges in cases, especially among young people.

“It’s a great event,” Nancy Corn, treasurer for the group, who has been with it since its founding 17 years ago, said. “But we can’t do it with everything still in doubt, so we’re going to do things similar to what we did last year.”

Instead of the outdoor giveaway, the group will be making donations of backpacks and school supplies to four school districts: Ironton, Rock Hill, Dawson-Bryant and Chesapeake.

Corn notes that the supplies will be delivered to Ironton before their open house on Aug. 16 and Dawson-Bryant before theirs on Aug. 17. School is scheduled to start in Lawrence County on Aug. 19.

“It worked fine last year,” Corn said. “The teachers were diligent in getting things to the students.”

Tools 4 School is comprised of members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ironton and All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington. A number of local clubs and churches also donate to the effort.

Since its founding, Tools 4 School has donated thousands of backpacks and school supplies to area students.