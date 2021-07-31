Ironton Wizardfest is set to return in November

After an absence last year, Ironton Wizardfest will make a comeback this fall.

Organizer Brad Bear said this year’s festival is set for Nov. 13-14 and tickets will go on sale today.

The festival, themed around the Harry Potter novels by J. K. Rowling, will return in full, again featuring attractions such as a cosplay contest, live animals from the BARKer Farm and Dr. Des Covery, vendors, an escape room and the wizard pub.

Bear said the annual wizard’s ball will again take place, with this year’s them being a dance party/club night.

He said the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana LEGO Users Group with expanded Potter-themed displays. At the last Wizardfest, the group set up in the Ironton City Center and their large builds were a popular draw.

Bear said events will take place in the Ro-Na theater, as well as in venues and outdoors along Third and Vernon streets.

“It will be two days of crazy fun celebrating the Boy Who Lived,” Bear said.

Tickets can be purchased at www.irontonwizardfest.com.

Bear said more details of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

This will be the third year for Wizardfest, which typically draws thousands to downtown. Last year’s festival was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on crowd events.