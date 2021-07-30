Pattsie Parsons

Pattsie Parsons, 79, of South Point, died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Rich Parsons.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor D.L. Webb at 2 p.m. Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.