July 30, 2021

Ila Biggs

By Obituaries

Published 2:53 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Ila Pauline Biggs, 96, of South Point, died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

