Marshall’s Edwards named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall defensive lineman Jamare Edwards was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s defensive player of the year.

The winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on December 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The FWAA (Football Writers Association of America) All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

Edwards, a native of Miami, Florida, was a second team All-Conference USA pick last year after amassing 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

He also started all 10 games at defensive tackle for Marshall over the course of the 2020 season. Earlier this month, he was named to the league’s preseason watch list.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season.

As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season.

If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 17.