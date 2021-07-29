July 29, 2021

  • 88°

Chester Seagraves

By Obituaries

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Chester Seagraves

Chester “Joe” Seagraves, 59, of Ironton, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Sparks) Seagraves.

Visitation for family and friends will be 1–3 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the Seagraves family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, do you feel mask mandates should be reinstated for indoor spaces?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business