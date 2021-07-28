Tina Mosley
Tina Mosley
Tina Arean Mosley, 47, of Pedro, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Vernon Furnace Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
Roy Jackson
Roy Jackson Roy Edward “Eddie” Jackson, 51, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services... read more